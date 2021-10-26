Tamil Nadu

Vellore district reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,783, with 21 new cases reported on October 26.

While a total 48,473 have been discharged, the active cases stands at 180. The death toll is 1,130. In Ranipet, six cases were reported and the total stood at 43,381. In Tirupattur, three new cases were reported, and the total stood at 29,258. In Tiruvannamalai, 15 new cases were reported, taking the total to 54,883. Out of this, 54,003 have been discharged, and active cases stands at 213.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 12:52:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-district-reports-21-new-covid-19-cases/article37181626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY