Tamil Nadu

Vellore district reports 187 new COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 55,210 with 187 new cases reported on Friday.

While 52,046 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 2,012.

The district’s death toll is 1,152.

In Ranipet district, 459 caseswere reported positive and the total stood at 47,965.

In Tirupattur district, 355 caseswere reported on Friday taking the total number of positive cases to 31,928.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 571, taking the overall tally in the district to 59,761.

Out of these, 56,194 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 2,890.


