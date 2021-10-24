Tamil Nadu

Vellore district reports 15 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,747, with 15 new cases reported on October 24.

While a total 48,425 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 192. The district’s death toll is 1,130.

In Ranipet, six cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,367. In Tirupattur, seven new cases were reported on Sunday, and the total number of cases stood at 29,251.

In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases was 18, taking the total to 54,848. Out of this, 53,964 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 217.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2021 11:45:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-district-reports-15-new-cases/article37154590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY