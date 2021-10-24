Vellore district reports 15 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,747, with 15 new cases reported on October 24.

While a total 48,425 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 192. The district’s death toll is 1,130.

In Ranipet, six cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,367. In Tirupattur, seven new cases were reported on Sunday, and the total number of cases stood at 29,251.

In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases was 18, taking the total to 54,848. Out of this, 53,964 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 217.