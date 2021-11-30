Tamil Nadu

Vellore district reports 15 fresh infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,194 with 15 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While 48,902 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 151. The district’s toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet district, four cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,558.

In Tirupattur district, one case was reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,393.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at five , taking the total number of cases to 55,187.

Out of these, 54,462 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 55.


