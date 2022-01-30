Vellore district reports 115 fresh cases

VELLORE

30 January 2022 00:22 IST

The total COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 56,527, with 115 reported on January 28. With 53,922 recoveries, the active cases stands at 1,443. The death toll is 1,162.

In Ranipet, 388 cases were reported, and the total stood at 51,773. In Tirupattur, 230 cases were reported on Friday, and the total stood at 34,479. In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases was 475, taking the total to 64,471. Out of this, 59,726 have recovered, and the active cases stood at 4,065.

