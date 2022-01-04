Tamil Nadu

Vellore district reports 105 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,711 with 105 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While 49,270 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 296. The district's death toll is 1,145.

In Ranipet district, 19 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,768.

In Tirupattur district, nine cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,497.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 11, taking the overall tally to 55,402. Out of these, 54,671 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 58.


