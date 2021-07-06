Vellore district records 45 fresh COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

06 July 2021 23:04 IST

In Ranipet district, 55 cases were reported, taking the total to 41,238.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,183 with 45 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 45,662 patients have been discharged, the active cases stand at 460.

The cummulative death toll is 1,061.

In Tirupathur district, 20 new cases took the total to 27,698.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 115 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 50,236.

Of them, 48,372 cases have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 1,253.