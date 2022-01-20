Vellore district records 262 fresh cases

VELLORE

20 January 2022 23:11 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 55,024 with 262 new cases reported on Thursday.

While 51,750 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 2,123.

In Ranipet district, 189caseswere reported positive and the total stood at 47,515. In Tirupattur district, 299 caseswere reported.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 518, taking the total number of cases to 59,182.