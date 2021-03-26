Tamil Nadu

Vellore district records 25 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,326 with 25 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 20,852 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 120. The district's death toll is 354.

In Ranipet district, 16 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,355.

In Tirupattur district, 11 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,737.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 14 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 19,611.

Out of this, 19,285 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 41.

