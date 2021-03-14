Tamil Nadu

Vellore district records 16 fresh cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,125 with 16 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 20,682 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 92. The district's death toll is 351.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,272. In Tirupattur district, two new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,659.

In Tiruvannamalai district, three new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,545. Of this, 19,238 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 23.

