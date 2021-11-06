Vellore district records 13 new COVID-19 cases

Vellore

06 November 2021 23:48 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,957 with 13 new cases reported on Saturday.

While 48,638 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 186. The district's death toll is 1,133.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,475.

In Tirupattur district, three new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases in the district stood at 29,332.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was eight, taking the total number of cases to 55,050.

Out of this, 54,235 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 147.

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded one COVID-19 death and 20 new cases.