Vellore district police warn bikers against New Year’s eve racing

VELLORE

31 December 2020 16:59 IST

The Vellore district police have warned that No Objection Certificates (NOC) will not be provided by the police for youngsters who get caught for bike racing on New Year’s eve.

In a move to control the spread of COVID-19, the government has banned New Year celebrations in hotels, clubs and other places. To ensure that this is followed, security has been increased across the district.

Barricades have been put at 58 places in Vellore to curb bike racing. Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar warned people not to indulge in bike races and cause inconvenience to others. “If they are caught, their bikes will be seized and a case will be registered against them. The police will not give NOCs to such youngsters for getting passports, jobs or for other purposes,” he said.

The police have also warned people not to cut cakes in the middle of the road or burst crackers and disturb others on New Year’s eve. Drunk driving checkpoints have been set up near toll plazas, national highways, check posts and other parts of Vellore.

Apart from this, plain clothes policemen and women have been deployed in places where people congregate in large numbers including bus stands, railway stations and temples.

Meanwhile the Ranipet police have also introduced similar measures in the district and they have set up vehicle check points in 55 places to curb drunk driving and rash driving. The Highway patrol will also ensure there is no untoward incident.

The police have asked parents to advise their children not to perform stunts on New Year’s eve and to ensure they celebrate safely at home.