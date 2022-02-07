Vellore district logs 27 cases of COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 56,978, with 27 new cases reported on Monday. While a total of 55,171 persons were discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 645. The death toll is 1,162.

In Ranipet, 86 cases were reported positive and the overall tally stood at 53,563. In Tirupattur, 38 cases were reported on Monday and the total stood at 35,600. In Tiruvannamalai, 69 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 66,356. The number of active cases stands at 2,067.