Vellore district logs 22 fresh infections

VELLORE

03 January 2022 23:24 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,606 with 22 new cases reported on Monday.

While 49,260 persons have been discharged, the total number of active cases in the district stands at 202.

The district's death toll is 1,144.

In Ranipet district, eight cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,748.

In Tirupattur district, 2 cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,488.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 6, taking the overall tally to 55,391.

Out of these, 54,668 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 50.