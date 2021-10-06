Vellore district logs 18 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,468 with 18 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 48,120 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 225. The district’s death toll is 1,123. In Ranipet district, 14 cases were reported positive and the overall tally stood at 43,130.

In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,083. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 21, taking the total number of cases to 54,470. Out of these, 53,481 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 324.