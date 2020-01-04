Schools warned against junk food on premises

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram cautioned against encouraging sale of junk food inside school premises and asked school authorities to ensure sale didn’t take place within 200 metres. He said there were reports of private schools encouraging such consumption. They must ensure healthy eating habits among children, he said.

A canteen committee, which includes experts in nutrition, health and fitness, should be formed to monitor the quality of items supplied to school canteens. The committee should be responsible for checking the quality of food products procured by school canteens, he said.

In a recent directive, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had directed the State food authorities and departments of school education to frame healthy-diet rules for students in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Healthy Diets for School Children) Regulations, 2019.