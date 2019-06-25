Vellore Corporation to tap solar power for its buildings

The Vellore City Municipal Corporation would tap solar power to cater to its 129 buildings , said Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian here on Tuesday. He detailed the various projects being undertaken by VCMC under Smart City programme. Once the buildings were solar-powered, by 2020 electricity charges for them would be nil, he said.

A total of 34 projects are being carried out at a plan outlay of ₹883 crore, said Mr. Sivasubramanian. For the schemes undertaken by the Corporation, ₹212 crore has been allocated by State and Union governments, he added.

He said water supply to the city had been maintained at 54 mld whereas the requirement stood at 74 mld. Out of this 30 mld was being generated from Corporation sources and the remaining supply was provided under Combined Water Supply Scheme with River Cauvery and Ponnai as sources. Daily water supply was maintained in three wards, while in 10 other wards water was provided on alternate days. Other wards were getting water supply in 3-5 days and the duration of supply was extended to 3 to 4 hours.

Six more water tankers were being built under the scheme to store more water under CCWS.

Solid waste management was being implemented to eliminate garbage bins and garbage transpoting lorries. In 60 wards, 42 micro compost yards were functioning to earn revenue out of wastes and the manure would be offered to farmers of the district. The generation of waste had been reduced to 200 mt to 100 mt per day.

As for the second phase of the under ground drainage project undertaken by VCMC in about 10 wards, five per cent of works were completed. By the end of 2021, the Vellore City Municipal Corporation would turn into a Smart City and works were being expedited at hectic phase, Mr. Sivasubramanian added.