Vellore Corporation to float tenders for shops at new bus terminus today

The establishments are expected to begin functioning from the first week of November

Officials say once the shops are opened, hawkers will not be allowed to operate inside the new bus terminus in Vellore. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The establishments are expected to begin functioning from the first week of November

Shops at the new bus terminus in Vellore will function from November as tenders will be called by the Vellore Municipal Corporation on Friday (October 14).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opened the terminus at on June 29. Officials said once the tenders were floated, a fortnight would be given to the applicants to submit their proposals to the civic body. The highest bidders would be allotted the shops. The shops were expected to begin functioning from the first week of November.

A few days ago, Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar chaired a closed-door meeting with senior civic officials, including Vellore Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar, on the announcement of tender date for the shops at the bus terminus and the ongoing civic works in the city. “The opening of shops will ease the difficulty of commuters, especially women and senior citizens, in getting essentials,” Mr. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

Of the 83 shops in the new terminus, only 68 are meant for commercial purposes. Tenders for these shops will be called for on Friday.

Two restaurants, measuring 1,800 sq.ft and 900 sq.ft each, are coming up on the ground floor of the terminus. Besides, the bust terminus will also have an Aavin outlet and Tantea stalls. The civic body is also in talks with bank authorities in the district to set up at least nine ATMs. The terminus will also have bakeries, pharmacies and outlets selling footwear, clothes and fancy items.

The remaining space will be used for non-commercial purposes, such as first aid, breastfeeding room, monitoring room for CCTV cameras and rooms for electricity maintenance and security personnel. At present, commuters have to depend on hawkers in the terminus to buy essentials like water bottles and snacks. Officials said once the shops were opened, the hawkers would not be allowed to operate inside the bus terminus.