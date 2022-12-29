Vellore Corporation revives sterilisation and vaccination unit for stray dogs

December 29, 2022 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - VELLORE

More than a decade after it was built in 2009, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre opposite to the new bus terminus, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), has resumed its operations as the Vellore Corporation has launched mass sterilisation and vaccination programme for stray dogs as per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001 on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner, P. Ashok Kumar, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar launched the programme after residents complained of regular incidents of stray dogs menace within civic body limits. Built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh then, the centre consisted of three rooms to conduct sterilisation in addition to several shelters for treating dogs for a week after the procedure.

The entire programme is jointly funded by the Corporation and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Under the programme, female dogs will be given priority and will be returned to the same locality. In the first phase, stray dogs in crowded areas have been shortlisted.

As per estimates, around 12,000 stray dogs have been identified by the civic body as against 9,000 dogs a decade ago. Most of these dogs were found in crowded areas like bus terminus, railway stations, markets, schools and local Corporation offices. Under the programme, around 1,200 dogs will be sterilized by the civic body.

Apart from deworming, vaccination for anti-rabies and skin diseases will also be done.

On an average, 20 dogs will be treated at the centre. The Corporation will pay ₹1,660 per dog as against ₹440 a decade ago under the programme. Most of these stray dogs are in the vicinity of the new bus terminus near the highway.

As per ABC Rules, the community dogs need to be sterilised and after giving them the anti-rabies vaccine, they should be returned to the same locality.