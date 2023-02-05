Vellore Corporation opens Aavin outlet at new bus terminus to help women commuters

February 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - VELLORE

The Vellore Corporation has opened an Aavin outlet at the new bus terminus, located off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH: 48) a few days ago to ensure easy and safe access for milk and its products to mothers and children, who board buses at the terminus.

The Aavin outlet is the first shop to become operational since the terminus was opened on June 29 last year by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his first visit to the district. Since then, call for tenders for the new shops have to be postponed repeatedly after objections by different sections in the civic body. Litigations against the tender process and rules for allotments of shops have now held up against the opening of shops at the terminus. “New shops for commercial purposes will be opened soon after calling tenders. Litigations will also be faced according to law,” said Mayor Ms. Sujatha Anandakumar.

As a stop-gap measure before opening all shops, the corporation has decided to open outlets that are meant for public purposes and government services in the first phase. Other new outlets will be after calling tenders for them. Officials said once the tenders were floated, a fortnight would be given to the applicants to submit their proposals to the civic body. The highest bidders would be allotted the shops.

Commercial purposes

Of the 83 shops in the new terminus, only 68 are meant for commercial purposes. Two restaurants, measuring 1,800 sq.ft and 900 sq.ft each, will come up on the ground floor of the terminus. The civic body is also in talks with bank authorities in the district to set up at least nine ATMs. The terminus will also have bakeries, pharmacies and outlets selling footwear, clothes and fancy items.

The remaining space will be used for non-commercial purposes, such as first aid, breastfeeding room, monitoring room for CCTV cameras and rooms for electricity maintenance and security personnel. At present, commuters have to depend on hawkers in the terminus to buy essentials like water bottles and snacks. Officials said once the shops were opened, the hawkers would not be allowed to operate inside the bus terminus.