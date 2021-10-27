Vellore Collector inaugurates bank outreach programme

VELLORE

27 October 2021 23:41 IST

Loans to the tune of ₹90.48 crore were disbursed

An all-bank outreach programme, organised by the district lead bank (Indian Bank) under the aegis of the district administration, was inaugurated by Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, loans to the tune of ₹90.48 crore were disbursed to customers of 10 banks including Punjab National Bank, SBI, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

The aim of the programme was to build awareness on the developments in the banking system, including virtual banking, and various deposit and loan products suitable for various segments of the bank customers.

At present, bank mitras are available to cater to the needs of the customers who prefer doorstep banking.

Life and health cover through subsidised micro insurance plans (PMJBY and PMSBY) and pension plans (APY) were explained to beneficiaries and the public as part of the programme.

Information regarding banking products and credit facilities such as farm credit, education loans, housing loans and other miscellaneous credit and digital transaction products were provided.