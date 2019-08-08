Vellore bus terminus to be spruced up at a cost of ₹46 crore

The ever-congested Vellore bus terminus is set to get a new multi-storeyed building with shops and waiting halls soon. Under the Smart City programme, the terminus will be spruced up at a cost of ₹46 crore, for which technical sanctions have been obtained by the Vellore Municipal Corporation (VMC).

On Thursday, geotechnical investigations were conducted ahead of the consturction of a single-level bus terminus to replace the existing one.

The soil at various depths and three different spots were collected and would be tested to determine its physical characteristics.

The bus terminus on the banks of the Palar river, has been operated for inter-city routes, while the last lane on the western gate has been dedicated to local routes.

The old terminus on the side of the Arcot Road caters to commuters of Arcot, Walajah and Ranipet. The buses from the new terminus on routes of Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Arni, Pennathur, Tiruchi and Villupuram also touch down at the old bus terminus.

According to an engineer from VMC, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was forwarded to the Smart City Board last year and the necessary technical sanction was obtained from the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration.

He said, according to the plan, buses would depart from the first level of the proposed stand, while those arriving would come to the ground floor.

“The proposed facility will have enough parking space for a total of 400 buses. The upper floor will also have a space for shopping mall and banks to help passengers,” the official said and added, “The bus services operated in intra-city routes will be provided two lanes at the ground floor to drop and pick-up passengers without entering the terminus.”