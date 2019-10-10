Vellore branch of Indian Red Cross Society observes Geneva Convention Day

Students should imbibe the attitude to preserve water sources and encourage planting of tree saplings to safeguard natural resources for future generations, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram said here on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering at the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Convention, observed at Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) Vellore branch. Mr. Shanmuga Sundram reiterated the demand for conserving waterbodies and highlighted the efforts of the district administration in ensuring safe drinking water for all.

It was up to the people from villages and urban areas to protect their water sources from encroachments and polluting sources, he said. He listed a number of social activities taken out by the Vellore branch of IRC.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundram distributed household articles to 25 poor families and gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted by IRCS-Vellore.

He assured the support of the district administration for the sapling-planting programme envisaged by IRCS-Vellore, which has announced that it will plant one lakh saplings throughout the district in the coming months. He inaugurated a renovated convention hall of IRCS-Vellore, which was revamped at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

C. Indernath, Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society-Vellore; M. Venkadasubbu, vice-president, V.S. Parvatha, chairperson, and Baskaran, treasurer, were present.