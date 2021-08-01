Vellore-Beach train to run as express

VELLORE

01 August 2021 01:07 IST

The Vellore Cantonment - Chennai Beach fast local Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) service will run as an unreserved express train from Monday.

According to a press release, the train will leave Vellore as an unreserved train at 6 a.m. and reach Chennai Beach railway station at 9.40 a.m. In the return direction, the Vellore express train will leave the Beach station at 6 p.m. and reach Vellore at 9.45 p.m.

During the onward journey, the train will have an additional stop at Puliyamangalam and in return, it will stop at Ambattur, the release added.

