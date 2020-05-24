Vellore administration relaxes restrictions ahead of Ramzan

The Vellore district administration announced a few relaxations for traders from Sunday.
Timings for business at Netaji Market has been extended up to 9 a.m. from the existing 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., said Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram. This announcement came in the wake of appeal made by traders’ associations. On the other hand, functioning of retail businesses was still prohibited, he reminded. He advised traders to maintain social distancing and adhere to the other rules stipulated by the administration. Any violations would be dealt with seriously and penalised accordingly, Mr. Sundaram said.
In the wake of Ramzan on Monday, textile shops and ready-made showrooms have been allowed to function with restrictions between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. With the ban on air conditioners, these shops are allowed to function till Monday, he said. The ban on Sarathy Maaligai shops is still in force for the next few days, Mr. Sundaram added.
