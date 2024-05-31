Velladurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, suspended a day ahead of retirement

A day before his retirement from service, S. Velladurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Record Bureau, Tiruvannamalai, was placed under suspension by the Tamil Nadu Home Department.

Mr. Velladurai became popular for his role in the gunning down of Ayothikuppam Veeramani in 2003 when he was serving as a Sub-Inspector in Chennai. He was also part of ‘Operation Cocoon’ in which dreaded first brigand Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police in 2004.

According to police sources, Mr. Velladurai was suspended for his alleged involvement in a suspected custodial torture resulting in the death of one ‘Kokki’ Kumar alias Ramu in Sivaganga district in 2013. However, the CBCID which probed the case filed a report in the designated court recommending that further action be dropped.

Not allowed to retire

“He was not allowed to retire since the court has not issued a final order yet in the case. It is only on technical grounds…,” a senior police officer said.