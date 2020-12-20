Velalar caste groups stage protest

Naangu Thisai Velalargal Sangam, an amalgamation of caste groups with the ‘Velalar’ title, staged a protest here on Sunday opposing the Central and State governments’ move to confer the title on other caste groups.
The Sangam’s president Kongu K. Devaraj said four major caste groups – Gounder, Chettiar, Mudaliar and Pillaimar and their 40 subdivisions – opposed the Central and State governments’ move to confer the ‘Velalar’ title on the Devendrakula caste.
The Sangam was not against the governments’ move to include the Devendrakula caste group in the Most Backward Class group for reservation purpose, he said and clarified that it opposed only the move to confer the ‘Velalar’ title.
The AIADMK government was doing it at the behest of the BJP government in the Centre with the 2021 Assembly election in mind. And, the Devendrakula caste people led by Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy wanted the same to show strength and gain more seats to contest the election.
Sunday’s protest, Mr. Devaraj said, was aimed at the drawing the governments’ attention. If it did not evoke the right response, the Sangam’s next move would be to meet the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to submit their objection.
The Sangam had sent its objection to the State Government-constituted commission headed by retired bureaucrat Hans Raj Verma but it was not heard. Therefore, the next move would be to meet the Chief Minister, he added.
