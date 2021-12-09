Velachery residents want link road to railway station

Station Service Road nearing completion

With the construction of the Station Service Road between Velachery and Taramani railway stations set to be completed soon, the residents of Velachery want the Greater Chennai Corporation to build a link road to it for better access.

The Southern Railway is set to open the service road once the culvert is completed near the Velachery railway station. Running parallel to the railway track, the road would provide easier access for several residential areas to the three railway stations, including Velachery, Perungudi and Taramani. However, the absence of a wide road to link the service road with VGP Selva Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Anna Nagar Venus Colony and Park Avenue, will pose hardship to the residents as they would have to reach the Station Service Road via narrow streets.

Social activist S. Kumararaja said the vacant land in the area belonging to the Revenue Department could be handed over to the Corporation to build a link road.