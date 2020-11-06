Vel Yatra: Police remove BJP workers staging protest in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

06 November 2020 13:17 IST

The protesters raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu government for rejecting permission for the rally

The Tiruppur City Police removed over 200 persons on Friday who participated in a protest staged by the BJP demanding permission for their Vetri Vel Yatra.

The police said that around 240 protesters, including 25 women, participated in the protest near the New Bus Terminus here. They gathered at around 11 a.m. and raised slogans against the State government for rejecting permission for the rally.

During the course of the protest, a man holding the BJP’s flag climbed up a mobile phone tower in the vicinity. The Tiruppur North police said that they held talks with the man and made him to climb down from the tower.

Following this, the Tiruppur North police removed all the protesters, including the man had who climbed up the tower. They were detained at a private wedding hall near the New Bus Terminus, according to the police.

The protest, which lasted for about an hour, took place prior to the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Tiruppur for a review meeting.