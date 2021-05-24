Vehicles to sell 3,838 tonnes of veggies, fruits

CHENNAI

It ropes in fresh produce supply chains

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to sell 2,228 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits all over the State, except in Chennai, through 2,270 vehicles, every day between May 24 and 31. In Chennai, 1,610 vehicles will sell 1,610 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits.

On Sunday, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam met officials and discussed ways to reach out to people during the week-long intense lockdown. Vegetables and fruits will be sold between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. The daily requirement of vegetables and fruits in the State is 18,000 metric tonnes; it is 1,500 metric tonnes in Chennai.

People can know about the supply by dialling 04422253884. Officials of the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Marketing will monitor the sale. For the sale, the government has also roped in Ninjacart, India’s largest fresh produce supply chain company; WayCool, an agri-tech company; Palamudhir Nilayam, a fruit and vegetable chain; Tamilnadu Banana Producer Company Ltd. and Ahimsa Farmers Club.

The government said there were cold storage units that could store 18,527 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits. Only 3,000 metric tonnes were stored at present, and farmers could make use of them.

Local bodies will help out in the supply.