Vehicle registrations in Tamil Nadu down 38.43% in July

Vehicle registrations in the State declined 38.43% to 1,10,581 units in July from 1,79,591 during the corresponding period in 2019, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations.
The fall was steeper than in June, when registrations declined 26.92% compared to the same month last year. In July, the complete lockdown continued in certain districts of the State. Number of vehicle registrations are used as an indicator of economic activity. However, tractor registrations continued to be robust, increasing by 59.32% in July, with 2,879 units from 1,807 in the same month last year. Previously, the rate had declined 82.33% in May.
Two-wheeler registrations declined 35.67% to 95,902 units in July from 1,49,073 in the same period last year. The fall was sharper than the 21.73% drop seen in June.
In July, passenger vehicle registrations were down 46.88% to 9,001 units from 16,945 units in the same month last year. While in June, they were down 42.68% when compared to last year. Three-wheeler and commercial vehicle registrations also continued to see a sharp decline.
Three-wheeler registrations were down 86.74% to 521 units in July from 3,929 units last year. Commercial vehicle registration was down 70.93% to 2,278 units in July from 7,837 units last year. It recovered slightly from the 79.84% fall in June.
