Vehicle registrations in Tamil Nadu down 20.28% in August, but rebound from July

CHENNAI

09 September 2020 16:15 IST

Except for three-wheelers, all other segments have seen a recovery in August compared to July this year, data from The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed

Vehicle registrations in Tamil Nadu declined 20.28% to 1,28,477 units in August 2020 from 1,61,158 units during the corresponding period in 2019, according to The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). However, they recovered from a 38.43% fall in July 2020, while tractor registrations continued to do well.

Vehicle registrations are used as one of the indicators of economic activity. Except for three-wheelers, all other segments have seen a recovery.

Tractor registrations increased 73.24% to 2,292 units in August 2020 from 1,323 units in the same period last year. In July, tractor registrations had increased 59.32%.

Two-wheeler registrations in Tamil Nadu declined 17.94% to 1,10,757 in August 2020 from 1,34,971 in August 2019. However, they have recovered from a 35.67% drop in July 2020.

Passenger vehicle registrations were down 28.57% to 10,987 in August 2020 from 15,381 in August 2019. In July 2020, the registration was down 46.88%.

Commercial vehicle registrations were down 37.21% to 3,832 units in August 2020 from 6,103 in August 2019. Commercial vehicle registrations also recovered from a 70.93% drop in July 2020.

Three-wheeler registrations continued their sharp decline. In August 2020, the registration was down 81.98% to 609 units from 3,380 units in 2019. The registrations were down 86.74% in July 2020.