Vehicle registrations down 26.92% in June in Tamil Nadu

Tractor registrations however, went up 67.36% to 2,641 units in June 2020 from 1,578 in the same period last year

Vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu declined 26.92% to 1,10,613 units in June 2020 from 1,51,356 units in June 2019, according to The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

However, there were green shoots in terms of tractor registrations, which went up 67.36% to 2,641 units in June 2020 from 1,578 in the same period last year. Tractor registrations in the State had declined 82.33% in May.

Two-wheeler registrations in the State declined 21.73% to 97,381 units in June 2020 from 1,24,412 units in June 2019. The two- wheeler sales have recovered from a 77.03% fall in May 2020.

Passenger vehicle registrations were down 42.68% to 8,838 units in June 2020, from 15,419 units in 2019. In May, passenger vehicle registrations declined 86.58%.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle registrations continued to see a sharp decline.

Three-wheeler registrations were down 88.12% to 362 units in June 2020 from 3,047 units in June 2019. In May, this was down 99.26%.

Commercial vehicle registrations were down 79.84% to 1,391 units in June 2020 from 6,900 units in June 2019. In May, the registrations were down 98.98%.

In June, the State had imposed an intense COVID-19 lockdown in some districts.