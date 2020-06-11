Vehicle registration down 80% in May in Tamil Nadu, say dealers

Vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu declined nearly 80% to 32,791 units in May 2020 from 1,60,612 units in May 2019, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Two wheeler registrations in the State declined 77.03% to 30,092 in May 2020 from 1,31,027 in the same period last year.

Three wheeler sales was almost nil. For May 2020, three wheeler registration were just 25, down 99.26% from 3,369 in the same period last year.

Car registrations fell 86.58% to 2,227 in May 2020 from 16,597 in the same period last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were almost negligible, with the registrations falling 98.98% to 77 in May 2020 from 7,525 in May 2019, according to data available for Tamil Nadu.

Tractor registration in the State declined 82.33% to 370 in May 2020 from 2,094 in May 2019.

The situation in Tamil Nadu was no different from the rest of the country, an official from FADA said.