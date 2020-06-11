Tamil Nadu

Vehicle registration down 80% in May in Tamil Nadu, say dealers

Compared to last year’s sale of 1,60,612 units, only 32,791 vehicles were sold

Vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu declined nearly 80% to 32,791 units in May 2020 from 1,60,612 units in May 2019, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Two wheeler registrations in the State declined 77.03% to 30,092 in May 2020 from 1,31,027 in the same period last year.

Three wheeler sales was almost nil. For May 2020, three wheeler registration were just 25, down 99.26% from 3,369 in the same period last year.

Car registrations fell 86.58% to 2,227 in May 2020 from 16,597 in the same period last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were almost negligible, with the registrations falling 98.98% to 77 in May 2020 from 7,525 in May 2019, according to data available for Tamil Nadu.

Tractor registration in the State declined 82.33% to 370 in May 2020 from 2,094 in May 2019.

The situation in Tamil Nadu was no different from the rest of the country, an official from FADA said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:47:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vehicle-registration-down-80-in-may-in-tamil-nadu-say-dealers/article31804631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY