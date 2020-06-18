Vehicle checks intensified on Puducherry border

Following the Cabinet decision to tighten restrictions on entry of people from Chennai as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, the territorial police on Wednesday intensified vehicle checks on bordering areas.

Several vehicles coming from Chennai and neighbouring districts were not allowed entry as enforcement became more strict due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

“Even people with e-pass from Chennai were not permitted. Only those coming for medical emergency, with prior appointment at hospitals and government officials were allowed entry,” said a senior police officer.

Police have also exempted ambulances and vehicles carrying essential supplies such as milk, petrol, vegetables, groceries and medicines, the official added.