Vegetable vendors in Arni move to new complex

Vegetable vendors started moving to a new shopping complex in Arni on Thursday. They earlier conducted business from temporary shops on the grounds behind the Municipal Corporation building.

The shopping complex was constructed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore and comprises 144 shops. The work was carried out with government-public participation.

The facility was inaugurated by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran in the presence of Tiruvannamalai Collector, K.S. Kandasamy and Regional Director of Municipal Administration C. Vijayakumar.

The earlier shopping complex constructed in 1986 became decrepit over time and due to lack of maintenance. It partially collapsed in August 2018 and officials vacated the premises, citing safety reasons.

An estimate was prepared and approved by the Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Special Schemes Implementation. The work started in March 2019. To ensure livelihood for the traders, they were given permission to set up temporary shops.

Arni Revenue Divisional Officer L. Mythili, Arni Municipal Commissioner K. Ashokkumar, municipal engineer R. Ganesan, Cheyyar MLA Dusi K. Mohan and large number of traders participated in the inauguration ceremony.