Vegetable vendor booked for selling at higher price

The Cuddalore New Town police on Tuesday booked a vegetable vendor for charging double the price of vegetables citing low supplies during the lockdown at the temporary market in Manjakuppam here.

Police sources said Collector V. Anbuselvan was inspecting the temporary market in Manjakuppam when he found Suresh, a vendor of Nanamedu selling vegetables at a higher price citing poor supplies as an excuse.

Officials seized the stock and a case was registered against him.