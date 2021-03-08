Tamil Nadu

Veerappan’s wife prays for DMK

Sandalwood brigand Veerappan’s wife V. Muthulakshmi offered prayers at a Kali temple in Dindigul district to ensure the DMK’s victory in the ensuing poll. Speaking at a function, she said the Vanniyars in the State could not be deceived by the AIADMK government with the 10.5% reservation. She took a pledge at the temple that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) would be defeated for its shady deal “that was announced in a hurried manner”. She also said that the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s soul would not allow such mischievous acts of the AIADMK.

