Veerapan’s movement prevented encroachment of forest lands: CCF

Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) field director V. Naganathan stirred a controversy on Friday by stating that the movement of forest brigand Veerapan in the past was a reason for encroachments not taking place in the Sathyamangalam forest.

The biannual wildlife monitoring exercise is to be carried out at STR from June 28 to July 4 in which 46 teams comprising over 200 forest personnel and volunteers are to participate.

Addressing them at Bannari here, Mr. Naganathan, also a Chief Conservator of Forests, said that there were many reasons for encroachment of forest land. In the State, encroachments largely happened between 1985 and 1995, particularly in Theni, Gudalur and Kanniyakumari. “But encroachers found it difficult in Sathyamangalam forests due to the movement of Veerapan in this region in the past,” he said.

The news went viral on social media and mobile messaging platforms triggering opposition to his talk from environment activists and retired forest officials.