‘Veeran Pollan’s birth anniversary a State event’

CM lists schemes for Arunthathiyars

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that Veeran Pollan’s birth anniversary would be celebrated as a State event. A manimandapam would be constructed in honour of the freedom fighter, he said.

Participating in a conference organised by Athitamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam in Namakkal, he said former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran first recognised the Arunthathiyar community through his film Madurai Veeran. He listed various schemes and allocations for the community. He promised that members for the Sanitary Workers’ Welfare Board would be appointed soon.

He said when he was the Highways Minister, his office assistant, who belonged to the community, had full freedom in his house. The AIADMK was a party beyond caste and religion, he said. He said while ₹8,000 crore were provided as loans to SHGs during the erstwhile DMK regime, ₹82,000 crore had been provided by the AIADMK government. Measures were being taken to provide 55,000 pattas to beneficiaries and concrete houses would be constructed for the homeless, he said. Mr. Palaniswami said he was a Chief Minister from the region and anybody could have easy access to him. He said Opposition parties would talk sweet, but their doors would remain shut [after elections].

Later, at a job fair organised by the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami recalled in detail how the State attracted huge investments during the pandemic. On Tuesday, he would be signing MoUs with 27 firms, attracting investments to the tune of ₹28,000 crore, through which 35,000 persons would get jobs. Around 1,900 candidates got offers at the fair.

Ministers P. Thangamani, V. Saroja, K.C. Karupannan, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and AIADMK legislators attended the conference.