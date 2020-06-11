Veeramani writes to CMs on OBC reservation

K. Veeramani

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 19:38 IST

The DK leader has also appealed to leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani has written to 11 Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States, leaders of political parties and other welfare organisations on the issue of reservations for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates in medical and dental seats surrendered by the State governments to the All India Quota (AIQ).

Letters were sent to Chief Ministers V. Narayanasamy, K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pinarayi Vijayan, Ashok Gehlot, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel, according to a statement.

Mr. Veeramani had also written to political leaders Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Deva Gowda and Akhilesh Yadav among others, it added.

Advertising

Advertising

“Some of the leaders have responded positively to the letter and by joining hands with like minded forces and through co-ordinated efforts we can achieve success in our war for social justice,” the statement said.