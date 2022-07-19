Veeramani urges CM to dispense with religious rituals in government functions

Secularism does not mean taking take along all religions, says DK leader

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Tuesday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to do away with religious ceremonies and Sanskrit rituals performed by priests in government functions.

In a statement in Chennai, he appreciated Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP S. Senthilkumar of the DMK for questioning officials for inviting only Hindu priest for the bhoomi puja at an official project launch in his constituency recently.

“What he expressed was not his personal feelings, but espoused by DMK founder Annadurai and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi,” he said.

Mr. Veeramani said a government belonged to all, including those who did not belong to any religion and it was not practical to all to invite all sections for a government function. “Avoiding rituals and religious ceremonies will protect the Constitution and pave way for the exit of sanadhana [dharma],” he said.

Pointing out such ceremonies were not allowed when the State was ruled by Annadurai and Karunanidhi, Mr. Veeramani said secularism did not mean taking along all religions.

“What Mr. Senthikumar raised was not only valid, but justifiable and legal. I also want to remind the circular issued by Anna for removing portraits of gods in government offices,” he said.