Tamil Nadu

Veeramani questions govt. over withdrawal of G.O. on surplus temple revenue

The DK leader asks under whose influence the government made the decision

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani has asked the State government under “whose influence” it withdrew a circular dated April 22, transferring ₹10 crore from the surplus revenue of 47 temples to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for feeding the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani sought to know the reason behind the withdrawal of the G.O. 14 days after it was issued and wondered whose pressure was behind the government’s action. “What is wrong in transferring ₹10 crore to the CMPRF from the surplus revenue of 47 temples so that the poor could be fed during the COVID-19 lockdown,” he asked. True devotees, who were humane, would not find fault with the transfer of the money, he felt.

Mr. Veeramani further said that government should realise that the people were watching this.

