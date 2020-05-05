Veeramani questions govt. over withdrawal of G.O. on surplus temple revenue

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K. Veeramani has asked the State government under “whose influence” it withdrew a circular dated April 22, transferring ₹10 crore from the surplus revenue of 47 temples to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for feeding the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown.
In a statement, Mr. Veeramani sought to know the reason behind the withdrawal of the G.O. 14 days after it was issued and wondered whose pressure was behind the government’s action. “What is wrong in transferring ₹10 crore to the CMPRF from the surplus revenue of 47 temples so that the poor could be fed during the COVID-19 lockdown,” he asked. True devotees, who were humane, would not find fault with the transfer of the money, he felt.
Mr. Veeramani further said that government should realise that the people were watching this.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.