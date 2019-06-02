Veeramani demands all-India quota medical seats for OBCs

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani has said that by denying reservation for OBCs in the all-India quota medical seats, the BJP was beginning its second term on social injustice.

In a statement, he said there were 4,600 medical seats in the all-India quota. Of which, Tamil Nadu contributed 490 seats. While there was reservation for SC/ST, no reservation was provided for OBCs every year. The Centre had directed the national testing agency to implement 10% reservation for economically weaker sections this year.

He said his party would take steps to bring together people who would fight for social justice to find an appropriate solution.

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) urged the Centre to implement 27% reservation for OBCs in the all-India quota medical seats. In a press release, G. R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, said admission to all- India quota medical seats was conducted through marks obtained through NEET.

It was only after several protests that reservation for SC and ST was provided. But no reservation was provided for OBCs despite several representations to the Centre. As a result, students belonging to OBCs were not getting 1,242 seats meant for them every year. These seats were mostly allotted to students belonging to forward castes and this was against social justice, he said.

Implementing the 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category. would badly affect OBCs, he said. He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to implement 27% reservation for OBCs.