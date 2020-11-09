Veeramamunivar’s Thevaram for Christians

The Jesuit priest was attracted by the Bakthi movement that flourished in Tamil Nadu

Veeramamunivar, the Jesuit priest, is known in the Tamil literary world for his epic Thembavani.

However, few are aware that the Christian missionary also wrote minor literary works including a Thevaram, on the lines of hymns sung by Saivaite saints.

“A few know about his achievements in other genres of Tamil poetry because they deal with religious and more specifically Christian themes. Moreover, these works are confined to the Christian hymns,” said retired English professor M. Dominic Raj, who had translated Thembavani into English.

Veermamunivar, whose 140 birth anniversary falls on November 8, was attracted by the Bakthi movement that flourished in Tamil Nadu and the singing of the hymns of the Nayanmars and Azhwars, and composed a Thevaram.

25 editions

“There are only 12 pathikams (stanzas). They are being preserved till now only because it finds a place as the last hymn of the most used prayerbook of the Catholics, namely, Thirukkutumba Bakhthi Malai,” said Mr. Dominic Raj.

The book is found in the house of almost every Catholic family. It has been sold by Nobili Book Store, Madurai, for nearly a hundred years taking it to 35 editions till 2018, he said.

“The hymn deals with the merciful and loving nature of the God who provides everything for mankind, and yet there exists the pitiable situation in which people do not adore Him. Each verse ends with the words: paniyavarenno karunambaram (what kind of sad state is this in which Your feet are not worshipped? Divine Mercy!),” explained Mr. Dominic Raj, who has translated the stanzas.

His another work is Annai Azhungal Anthathi, a poetic form in which the last word of a stanza becomes the first word of the next stanza. This poem has been written in the pulambal or oppari — a genre dealing with the ‘Lamentation of Mary’ after the death of her Divine Son.

Yet another work Thirukkavalur Kalampakam was composed in various metrical formats like venpa, akaval, and kalippa as an ‘Ode to Mary’ (as the Refuge of sinners).

It is in praise of Adaikkala Madha, the deity of the Church at Thirkkavalur, built by Veeramanmuivar, whose original name was Constantine Joseph Beschi.Another work is Kitheri Ammal Ammanai. This poem has been composed in the genre of the Ammanai — sung as a song by girls playing with balls thrown at one another.

“It has been composed by Beschi to honour St. Quiteria in whose name a church was built at Kuthankuly in Tirunelveli District. It can be called a ‘Ballad on St. Quiteria’,” said Mr. Dominc Raj.