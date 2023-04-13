Vedanthangal, Pulicat among four bird sanctuaries to be developed

April 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four bird sanctuaries in the State, including the ones at Vedanthangal and Pulicat, will undergo integrated development at a cost of ₹20 crore, Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Vedanthangal sanctuary, one of the oldest in the country, hosts around 30,000 to 40,000 birds during the migratory season. “To undertake eco-restoration work, improve ecotourism infrastructure and livelihood opportunities for local people, the government has decided to take up integrated development of Vedanthangal bird sanctuary at a cost of ₹9.3 crore,” said Mr. Mathiventhan.

The Pulicat sanctuary, which is part of both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, will be developed at a cost of ₹3.7 crore.

The Koonthankulam bird sanctuary, covering an area of 129.33 hectares at Nanguneri taluk of Tirunelveli district, was notified as a Ramsar site in 2022. The government will spend about ₹6 crore for ecotourism and eco-restoration work in Koonthakulam.

One of the largest bird sanctuaries in the State with a congregation of 203 species of birds, including 82 water birds, the Karaivetti sanctuary in Ariyalur district will be developed at a cost of ₹1 crore, said the Minister.

