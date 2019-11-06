Vedanta seeks full access to Sterlite copper plant

Natural resources company Vedanta Limited has filed a new petition in the Madras High Court claiming that its Sterlite copper smelting plant, which has been under lock and key since May 2018, was in dire need of proper maintenance and, therefore, the company should be allowed to carry out necessary works.
In the petition, Vedanta accused the government as well as TNPCB officials of having failed to take care of the plant, leading to stagnation of rainwater all over. It estimated that around 750 men would be required to undertake the maintenance and keep the plant free from rainwater. The company wanted the court to grant it full access solely for the purpose of maintaining it well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor