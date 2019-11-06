Vedanta seeks full access to Sterlite copper plant

Natural resources company Vedanta Limited has filed a new petition in the Madras High Court claiming that its Sterlite copper smelting plant, which has been under lock and key since May 2018, was in dire need of proper maintenance and, therefore, the company should be allowed to carry out necessary works.

In the petition, Vedanta accused the government as well as TNPCB officials of having failed to take care of the plant, leading to stagnation of rainwater all over. It estimated that around 750 men would be required to undertake the maintenance and keep the plant free from rainwater. The company wanted the court to grant it full access solely for the purpose of maintaining it well.