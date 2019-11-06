Tamil Nadu

Vedanta seeks full access to Sterlite copper plant

more-in

Natural resources company Vedanta Limited has filed a new petition in the Madras High Court claiming that its Sterlite copper smelting plant, which has been under lock and key since May 2018, was in dire need of proper maintenance and, therefore, the company should be allowed to carry out necessary works.

In the petition, Vedanta accused the government as well as TNPCB officials of having failed to take care of the plant, leading to stagnation of rainwater all over. It estimated that around 750 men would be required to undertake the maintenance and keep the plant free from rainwater. The company wanted the court to grant it full access solely for the purpose of maintaining it well.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
process industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 9:53:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vedanta-seeks-full-access-to-sterlite-copper-plant/article29892757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY