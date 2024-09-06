VCK’s review petition in the apex court on sub-classification of SCs is only to seek some clarification, not against the entire verdict: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Friday that the review petition filed by his party, with respect to the recent Supreme Court verdict on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes, was to seek “some clarifications on the order and not against it entirely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, a seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, in a majority judgment held that States have a right to sub-classify Scheduled Castes notified in the Presidential List with an objective to provide them “more” preferential treatment in public employment and education.

In a video message addressing his party workers, Mr. Thirumavalavan said some Dalit organisations have planned to stage a demonstration against VCK in connection with its recent review petition in the Supreme Court. “We have clarified several times that the party is not appealing against the apex court order. The intention of filing the review petition was to get more clarification on certain provisions of the verdict.”

He also said: “Despite clarifying about filing the review petition, several organisations have been making slanderous remarks against VCK with political motives. However, they have not raised their voices against those who oppose the sub-classification. We look at this subject as a national issue and have not included the Tamil Nadu government in the list of respondents in the review petition.”

He urged his party workers not to react or respond to those who speak against VCK in this issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.