‘VCK’s fight is for Hindus disadvantaged by caste system’

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 03, 2022 00:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan holding firm on opposing organisations and political parties espousing Hindutva, the party is being attacked by a section, which is accusing it of being against ‘Hindus’. The VCK has four MLAs and a MP elected on its own symbol [and another MP on the DMK symbol] broad-basing its reach against the perception that it is a party for and of Dalits.

Recently, VCK and Left parties countered the RSS’ plan to hold a rally in over 50 locations in Tamil Nadu on October 2 by announcing a counter-demonstration for ‘social harmony’ by uniting most of the mainstream political parties and organisations. Mr. Thirumavalavan also took strong exception to State government’s decision to disallow VCK’s rally and RSS’ march planned on the same day. He has announced the VCK march will be held on October 11 while RSS march is likely to be held on November 6.

While Mr. Thirumavalavan has often accused the RSS of being ‘divisive and a fascist organisation’ [though he admired the sincerity and discipline of the RSS cadre], supporters of BJP have also never missed an opportunity to label the VCK ‘anti-Hindu’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi floor leader in State Legislative Assembly Sinthanai Selvan, on Sunday said the party finds no contradiction between opposing “Sanathana forces” such as RSS and BJP and fighting for the rights of Hindus.  

According to him, the VCK has always fought for Hindus ‘who have been disadvantaged by caste system’ and that Tamil land has always had those like Tamil saint and religious reformer Vallalar who sought to reform the faith.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“VCK’s success in uniting so many parties against RSS would not have been possible if not the work done by those like Vallalar, Iyotheethasar and Periyar. We have a tradition of opposing Varnashrama Dharma. Speaking up against caste system is to speak for scores for Hindus who are disadvantaged in the name of caste,” he told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app