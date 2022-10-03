‘VCK’s fight is for Hindus disadvantaged by caste system’

ADVERTISEMENT

With Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan holding firm on opposing organisations and political parties espousing Hindutva, the party is being attacked by a section, which is accusing it of being against ‘Hindus’. The VCK has four MLAs and a MP elected on its own symbol [and another MP on the DMK symbol] broad-basing its reach against the perception that it is a party for and of Dalits.

Recently, VCK and Left parties countered the RSS’ plan to hold a rally in over 50 locations in Tamil Nadu on October 2 by announcing a counter-demonstration for ‘social harmony’ by uniting most of the mainstream political parties and organisations. Mr. Thirumavalavan also took strong exception to State government’s decision to disallow VCK’s rally and RSS’ march planned on the same day. He has announced the VCK march will be held on October 11 while RSS march is likely to be held on November 6.

While Mr. Thirumavalavan has often accused the RSS of being ‘divisive and a fascist organisation’ [though he admired the sincerity and discipline of the RSS cadre], supporters of BJP have also never missed an opportunity to label the VCK ‘anti-Hindu’.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi floor leader in State Legislative Assembly Sinthanai Selvan, on Sunday said the party finds no contradiction between opposing “Sanathana forces” such as RSS and BJP and fighting for the rights of Hindus.

According to him, the VCK has always fought for Hindus ‘who have been disadvantaged by caste system’ and that Tamil land has always had those like Tamil saint and religious reformer Vallalar who sought to reform the faith.

“VCK’s success in uniting so many parties against RSS would not have been possible if not the work done by those like Vallalar, Iyotheethasar and Periyar. We have a tradition of opposing Varnashrama Dharma. Speaking up against caste system is to speak for scores for Hindus who are disadvantaged in the name of caste,” he told The Hindu.