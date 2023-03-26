ADVERTISEMENT

VCK will protest against Rahul’s disqualification, says Thirumavalavan

March 26, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee must join hands with Congress for the nation, says Thirumavalavan

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was attempting to shield industrialist Gautam Adani by preventing any questions from being raised on the allegations of stock market fraud and said the VCK would protest against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP. The date for the protes would be announced soon.  

He told journalists that Mr. Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership had been snatched away for criticising Adani and for asking the Joint Parliamentary Committee to inquire into the issue.

“It is being said that he [Rahul Gandhi] has insulted an OBC community with an eye on advantage in elections. He had criticised PM Modi that he is selling the entire country to Adani in an election rally but they have politically interfered in a defamation case to disqualify Rahul Gandhi. This has not happened naturally, it is a planned political conspiracy,” the VCK leader said, adding: “It won’t affect Rahul Gandhi, but BJP wants to face an election without any opponent by disallowing him from contesting in elections.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee’s call for forming an alliance without Congress would be futile. “This attempt will not augur well for her and for the nation. This will only benefit the fascist BJP. She must think long-term and join hands with the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said Mr. Gandhi need not fear anybody. “He has created a national impact through the Bharat Jodo Yatra in which he walked for over 4,000 km and exposed the BJP and Mr. Modi. This has angered them. His protest against fascism must move forward and democratic forces must support them,” he said.

